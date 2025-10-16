Blythewood Historical Society to host Veterans Day Celebration

By

Blythewood – The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum will host its 9th annual Veterans Day Celebration at the Langford-Nord House, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exhibits will be on display from the SC State Military Museum, the Blue Star Mothers’ Table, American Heritage Foundation Military vehicles, Purple Heart Town, Patriot Guard Rider, a helicopter from Celebrate Freedom Foundation, the AMVETS, and VFW posts, the American Legion Post 90, the Fighting Fourth Living History Groups, miniature Military scenes by Mike Child, patriotic music, the Big Red Barn, a Flag retirement and several food vendors.

A Veterans Day program will start at 1 p.m. with a color guard, speakers, a Quilt of Valor presentation to five Veterans, the Bethel-Hanberry chorus, Blythewood singers, Vance and Jeannie Sharpe, and the recognition of the five branches of the Military in the audience. With the final piece, “God Bless America” sung by Vance and Jeannie Sharpe, the Bethel-Hanberry chorus and the audience.

This free family event will honor our Veterans while showing our patriotism and pride to those serving or have served our Country. This community event is supported by the Town of Blythewood.

For more information call 803-333-8133 or email [email protected].