Blythewood Market to host nine-course Farmers Banquet

BLYTHEWOOD — A second annual Farmers Banquet is planned for Friday, Oct. 24 to celebrate local farmers, the Blythewood Farmers Market, and the community.

This outdoor dining experience will be held from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the pavilion in the field behind Blythewood Presbyterian Church, and will seats 100 guests. Diners will be served nine tapas-style courses accompanied by wine and live music.

Every dish will be made from locally grown meat and produce, and familiar ingredients reimagined by local Chef Andrew Gajadhar. During the dinner, guests will be served by students from both Blythewood and Westwood High.

“We are looking for partners who share our vision to promote local agriculture and encourage community interaction,” said Farmers Market Director Michaela Barno. “Each sponsor will receive group tickets to the dinner as well.

“Reserve your spot now, and we’ll have your cocktail ready when you arrive!” Barno said. Tickets are $125 per individual or $200 per couple.

Visit blythewoodfarmersmarket.com/events/farmers-banquet-2025 to purchase tickets or for sponsorship information

The pavilion is located at 441 Rimer Pond Road in Blythewood.