CTW workshop unites, readies, prepares

A Fairfield Electric Coop employee, left, demonstrates a comparison of how different bulbs can increase energy savings. | Contributed

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – When Hurricane Helene roared through Fairfield County last year, it didn’t just knock out power lines. It rattled the community’s sense of readiness. In the aftermath, the CTW (Cross the Waters) Community Council is stepping up to make sure residents will be better prepared in the future when nature comes calling.

As a starter, the CTW Community Council hosted its first Energy and Emergency Preparedness Workshop this past weekend, bringing together families, utility partners, and elected officials for a day of learning, sharing, and action. The goal was to help residents weatherproof their homes, protect their families, and connect with helpful programs and organizations that often go untapped.

“Weatherization and emergency preparedness go hand in hand,” said CTW Director Brandon S. Henderson. “If your home is sealed tight, your lights efficient, and your plan in place, you’re not just saving energy, you’re saving time and possibly lives when storms hit.”

Power in Partnership

The event featured participation from Dominion Energy, Newberry Electric Cooperative, and Fairfield Electric Cooperative, each offering on-site education and resources.

Fairfield Electric went a step further by donating full weatherization kits for residents, filled with energy-saving bulbs, outlet covers, insulation strips, window sealers, caulk, and more.

Doug Payne, Vice President of Member and Strategic Services for Fairfield Electric, called it a natural partnership.

“We enjoy any opportunity to connect with our customers,” Payne said. “This workshop is a great way to do so and educate the public on what to do and what we do in case of an emergency.”

Attendees were also treated to a complimentary Panera Bread lunch, courtesy of a community partnership with Panera Bread Company arranged by CTW.

Leadership in Motion

The event drew State Representative Annie McDaniel and Fairfield County Council Members Carl Bell and Peggy Swearingen, who spent the afternoon mingling, connecting with residents, and supporting the hands-on demonstrations.

“I tried to get quotes,” Henderson joked. “But they were in their element doing what they do best, connecting directly with people. So, I left them to it.”

Another highlight was Sharon Waldlington, who leads the popular line dancing class at the Monticello Rec Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p. m. Henderson invited her to encourage physical activity as part of emergency readiness.

“If people can move a millisecond faster,” he said, “that millisecond can be the difference between safety and danger. Staying active is preparedness too.”

Workshop on the Road

CTW now plans to take the workshop on the road, delivering weatherization kits and mini-information sessions across the county.

“These visits will help identify residents most in need while ensuring every household knows what resources are available,” Henderson said.

“When the wind blows, and you feel that draft under your door, think of CTW Community Council,” Henderson added. “Our main objective is to connect residents to programs and initiatives that too often get left on the table. Not anymore.”

Henderson said. “That narrative has shifted, and this workshop is proof of that.”

As Fairfield County continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, CTW’s message is simple. Resilience starts at home.

Seal those windows, insulate those doors, and join the movement. CTW Community Council’s mission is clear: every window and door draft free this winter, across the entire county.