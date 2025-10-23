Fall into Fun: A weekend of excitement awaits

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — A weekend full of family-friendly fall events is on deck as organizations in Blythewood and Fairfield County have a variety of festivals, activities, and community gatherings planned from Friday through Sunday.

Festivities begin Friday, Oct. 24, with Fabulous Fall Friday in downtown Ridgeway. From 6 to 8 p.m., shops will stay open late and visitors are encouraged to enjoy shopping, dining, and the charm of the historic district.

Also Friday evening, Sandy Level Baptist Church in Blythewood will host its Fall Festival, featuring trunk-or-treating, food, candy, bounce houses, and activities for children of all ages.

Saturday offers a full day of events. Lake Wateree Baptist Church will hold a free Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including hayrides, horse rides, a petting zoo, games, face painting, and an obstacle course. Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Blythewood will host its Annual Fall Festival beginning at noon at 1025 Abney Hill Rd.

The day continues into the evening with the Law Dog Glow Run 5K at 6 p.m., hosted by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit’s. The event includes music, food trucks, K9 demonstrations, and trunk-or-treating, with the 5K walk starting at 7 p.m. and the run at 8 p.m. Visit lawdogglowrun.com to register or for more information.

Last, but not least, the weekend wraps on Sunday with Village Church’s Fall Fest from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Farm at Ridgeway. The event features food trucks, games, candy, and family fun in a festive fall setting.