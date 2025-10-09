Home Advantage Realty’s Blythewood office is moving on up

By

Some of the 31 realtors who work out of Home Advantage’s Blythewood office stand in front of their new building, located in University Village – the Food Lion shopping center. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood office of Home Advantage Realtors will be leaving its office at the corner of Langford Road and Main Street next year when it will move into a larger space in the new office building in University Village (Food Lion shopping area), according to leasing agent Amy Stuck with the Vireo Group in Columbia.

“We’re growing,” said Susan Stover, with Home Advantage. “We’ll truly miss our sweet little corner spot, but we needed room to grow! We look forward to having enough space for all of our agents and partners, and enough space to hold our Home Advantage family for training, socials and monthly meetings.

The extra space will accommodate both Home Advantage’s general brokerage service department, which handles listings and sellings through buyers and clients, but will also accommodate the building services office, a completely separate arm of the company.”

Craig Winslette is the broker in charge of the real estate office, and Stover is the director of the builder services office. Home Advantage is owned by Carolina One Realty based in Charleston.

“Our agents live here, work here, and most of our listings and sales are from the Blythewood and surrounding areas,” Stover said. “Median price highest peak in the Blythewood area since 2022 was in July of this year at $380,370. September Median Price was $371,220. Also in September, 206 homes were listed for sale with an average of 47 days on the market

“The building services office works with builders and developers on land acquisitions, new-build neighborhoods, getting the right product mix at the right price point, and then marketing that to buyers and agents,” Stover said. “We provide builders with on-site agents and train those agents for them.”

Stover said the Blythewood office’s builder services is working with two new construction golf course neighborhoods in Long Creek Plantation – Fox Creek Homes is building 30 homes starting in the $600,000 range in Linkside neighborhood on the Windermere golf course. Next Star Homes is building 20 homes in the Club Cottages neighborhood that start in the $300,000 range on the Columbia Country Club golf course.

“We are hiring more realtors all the time,” Stover said, “and our company has a lot to offer them – residential and commercial sales, property management, relocation and a mortgage company. We are truly full service realtor office under one big umbrella.”

Carolina One and Home Advantage Realty are the contract holder for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, the nation’s largest real estate network.

“We have a lot going on, and our new office will, I think, accommodate all that we’re doing,” Stover said. “We’re excited about the move.”

For information about Home Advantage Realty, call Cynthia at (803) 708-2013.