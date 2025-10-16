James arrested in connection with shooting incident

By

LAKE MONTICELLO – Desmond James, 24, has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 13 in the Lake Monticello area of Fairfield County.

After deputies responded to reports of shots fired near a residence in the Lake Monticello community, victims reported that James stopped in front of the victim’s driveway and fired multiple rounds from his vehicle, striking the victim’s car. Witnesses confirmed James as the driver involved in the shooting and stated that he fled the scene in a black Dodge Neon.

Deputies located the vehicle and initiated a brief pursuit before James surrendered without further incident. According to deputies, shell casings were observed inside the vehicle, which was later towed pending a search warrant.

During an interview at the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, James waived his rights and admitted to firing shots at the victims. According to investigators, James said that an earlier verbal altercation between him and one of the victims had escalated after he allegedly threw trash at his vehicle.

James was taken into custody and charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Assault and Battery 1st degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light. He was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s office. Call Investigator Byrd at 803-635-4141 or use the anonymous tip line at 803-815-4191 with any information related to this incident.