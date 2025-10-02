Lebanon PCA celebrates 250 years of faith and fellowship

By

LEBANON — Lebanon Presbyterian Church marked a remarkable milestone this past weekend, celebrating its 250th anniversary with a three-day series of events filled with worship, music, fellowship, and gratitude for generations of faith.

The festivities began Friday evening with a family game and recreation night followed by a meal, drawing current members, visitors, and former congregants back to the historic church. On Saturday, the congregation gathered again for an evening of hymn singing and testimonies from four members, reflecting on God’s enduring faithfulness.

“It was a very encouraging night,” said Pastor Matthew Coplin, “to consider God’s faithfulness not just to us today, but throughout the generations.”

The celebration culminated Sunday morning with fellowship and finger foods before a special worship service, where the sanctuary was filled to capacity. The service featured contributions from a reunion choir of alumni, as well as children and youth choirs. A highlight of the morning was a testimony from former minister Reverend Jim Riley, who led the church from 1990 to 2010. Riley and his wife remain active in the congregation. Following the service, members and guests enjoyed a traditional “dinner on the grounds.”

Throughout 2025, the church has embraced the anniversary theme, “For the Glory of God.” Pastor Coplin, who has led the congregation since 2021, said the celebrations have been part of a year-long reflection.

“This was our big weekend, but we’ve been marking the anniversary all year and plan to continue with smaller events,” he noted.

Lebanon Presbyterian’s reunion choir. | Contributed

Founded in 1775, Lebanon Presbyterian first gathered at the Jackson Creek Meeting House before establishing its present home along Highway 34. Remarkably, the congregation has worshiped at only two sites across its two and a half centuries of history.

While exact attendance figures weren’t available, Pastor Coplin said there were large crowds over Friday’s and Saturday’s festivities and estimates of well over 100 participants at the Sunday service.

“We had a full house,” he said. “Our sanctuary was definitely full, and we were blessed to welcome not only our members but also visitors and former members who came back to celebrate.”

As the church looks ahead, Coplin said the congregation is working to update its written history and continue honoring its heritage. For Lebanon Presbyterian, he said, the anniversary was not only about looking back at 250 years but also about pressing forward in faith.