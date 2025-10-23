Pig on the Ridge kicks off Oct. 31

By

RIDGEWAY – The Pig is [almost] back! Ridgeway’s most popular event, Pig on the Ridge, returns next weekend with a new twist – an evening of Halloween fun.

Traditionally the ‘No Pigs Allowed’ portion of the festival, Friday night will offer that and more from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Spooky delights include trick-or-treating and a haunted house, promising chills and thrills for all ages. The Dogwood Drive street party is the perfect backdrop for the fun. The evening will be undoubtedly be highlighted by the 8 p.m. costume contest – for both kids and adults.

While taking in the ghoulish delights, attendees can also get their fill of a selection of non-pork food items and shop unique crafts from vendors.

Saturday will continue with the traditional Pig on the Ridge favorites. The day starts at 9 a.m. with the much-anticipated BBQ Contest Judging, followed by a public BBQ Sale at grill sites (arrive early, as it sells out quickly). The action continues with more children’s activities, craft vendors, a classic/antique car display at 9:30 a.m., a lively hog-calling contest at 12:30 p.m., and a “cruise by” at 1 p.m., concluding with awards.

With added Halloween hi-jinks, this year’s Pig on the Ridge offers even more spirited fun. Mark your calendars for a memorable weekend in Historic Downtown Ridgeway. Find more details at PigOnTheRidgeSC.com.