UPDATE: The juveniles have been located and are safe

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported that the juveniles have been located; they are safe and in good health.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Anastasia Bradley, 9, Naomi Bradley, 12, and Lacee Johnson, 10.

Anastasia, Naomi, and Lacee were last seen on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, around 8 p.m. in the area of Slippery Elm Circle, Blythewood. The three children were reported missing this morning around 7 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Lacee’s hairstyle is two ponytails. It is unknown at this time what the children were last seen wearing, according to authorities.

RCSD investigators say they are concerned for the girls’ safety due to their ages. An incident report is not available at this time.

Anyone that may have captured the children’s direction of travel in the neighborhood on camera, please call (803)252-2911 to have a deputy respond and collect the video. If anyone has seen these children or have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 or RCSD at (803)576-3000.