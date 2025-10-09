Rock the Clock this weekend

By

WINNSBORO – Dust off your dancing shoes, it’s almost time to Rock Around the Clock in downtown Winnsboro.

Two days of fun and entertainment kick off on Friday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. with the traditional Street Dance featuring the ACE Party Band.

Food trucks and vendors will be on site; beer and wine will be sold by Sarah ‘N Geos.

“It’s going to be a great night to come downtown, visit with friends and neighbors and have a good time,” Fairfield Chamber President Dillon Pullen said.

Saturday’s fun will start at 9 a.m. at the base of the clock showcasing live entertainment by local students throughout the morning on the main stage. There’s a hotdog eating contest at noon.

A children’s amusement area will feature a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch, bounce houses, face painting, carnival vendors, games, more food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, exhibition tents, and souvenir sales.

The south end of Congress Street will feature a Drive-in Car and Truck Show.