Third suspect arrested for property crimes

WINNSBORO – Terquan Eugene Johnson 25, of Hopkins, has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, including Burglary 1st Degree and Burglary 2nd Degree, as well as multiple counts of Grand Larceny and Criminal Conspiracy, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson is the third suspect arrested in connection with a lengthy, multi-jurisdictional property crime investigation. Along with Hunter Wilson and Charles Alexander, both previously arrested, Johnson has been linked to a series of incidents beginning in 2025.

While Johnson has been charged in Fairfield County, additional charges are likely from other jurisdictions, according to Sheriff Will Montgomery.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies.