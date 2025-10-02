Truvista wins Smart Rural Community Showcase Award

By

Carla French, president of TruVista, and Sue Rex, Chair of FC Education Foundation, cut the ribbon at the TruVista Technology Center in the district’s teacher housing. | Joe Seibles

LAS VEGAS, NV – At the NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association’s Fall Conference in mid-September, Truvista Fiber was presented the Smart Rural Community Showcase Award for the company’s work on The Village in Winnsboro, a Community of Fairfield Educators.

In 2024, Truvista Fiber and the Fairfield County School District announced their partnership in constructing the first of its kind education initiative in the state of South Carolina. Both the residential development and Village in Winnsboro Technology Center are now open. Truvista Fiber provides all the high-speed broadband service for the residential section as well as the technology center.

“We are honored to be selected for this award from a pool of more than 200,” said Carla French, President and CEO of Truvista Fiber. “But more than we’re excited about the award, we are proud to assist in the recruitment and retention of the best teachers for Fairfield County School District.”

The Smart Rural Community (SRC) Showcase Awards are annual awards presented to SRC providers to recognize their extraordinary achievements in promoting rural broadband networks and their broadband-enabled applications in rural communities. Rural broadband providers are awarded based on their ability to demonstrate the use of these technologies to enable innovative solutions in agriculture, economic development, education, health care and other vital services that enrich thriving rural communities.