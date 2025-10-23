Two teens arrested following gunfire in Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is actively investigating a shots fired incident in Winnsboro, which led to the apprehension of two juvenile suspects. Authorities are still searching for a third individual believed to be involved.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, Oct. 16, when an anonymous caller reported observing three Black males, all dressed in black, passing a gun among themselves, followed by a gunshot near a church located at 370 Golf Course Rd. The report was corroborated by an off-duty FCSO lieutenant residing in the area, who also heard a gunshot.

A nearby deputy responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the deputy observed three teenage males in dark clothing fleeing through a backyard on 6th Street after noticing his marked patrol vehicle. Emergency lights were activated, and additional units were requested to establish a perimeter around the area to locate the males.

FCSO K9 units played a crucial role in locating the suspects. K9 Rayden, alongside his handler Cpl. Ernst, successfully tracked and found one juvenile suspect, identified as Juvenile #1, hiding under an abandoned house. This individual was secured and taken into custody.

Shortly thereafter, a second suspect, Juvenile #2, was located hiding on 6th Street by K9 Dano, handled by Lt. Cox, and other deputies. Juvenile #2 was found to be in possession of a Glock .45 9mm handgun, several black plastic baggies containing substances believed to be crack cocaine and powder cocaine, pistol rounds, and an additional magazine. He was transported to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Investigators at the church parking lot discovered multiple shell casings, including spent pistol and rifle casings, as well as an unfired rifle round, all collected as evidence.

Juvenile #2 faces multiple charges, including Unlawful Carry of a Pistol (underage), Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (6.26g), and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (4.76g). Juvenile #1 was released to his mother and will be petitioned at a later date for Breach of Peace (High and Aggravated) and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol (underage).

K9 units continued their search for the third outstanding suspect in the Holly Street area but were unsuccessful in locating him. This suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing dark clothing.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities urge anyone with further information to contact the FCSO at 803-635-4141 or leave an anonymous tip on their tip line at 803-815-4191.