Who’s giving Manor reservations away?

BLYTHEWOOD – The Manor, Blythewood’s event venue, hasn’t made a profit or broke even since it opened in 2015. Its net loss for fiscal year 2024-25 was the highest loss yet – a staggering $175,375.56, up $34,177.50 over the previous year’s net loss.

Documents received in Blythewood town hall’s Sept. 8 response to a Freedom of Information request from The Voice show a new pattern of lost Manor revenue that began in early 2024. That pattern shows reservations for the Manor, the amphitheater, and other park venues being increasingly ‘rented’ for free or at greatly reduced fees.

“According to the FOI documents received by The Voice, by not charging the fees reflected in the town’s ordinance, we lost in the neighborhood of $263,740 over the last two years,” Town Councilman Rich McKenrick said. “How is that happening?”

803 Day

Who is giving the Manor away?

In an email dated Feb. 18, 2025, to his Assistant Kim Kacsur with a copy to Khali Gallman, Manor Director Fred Layman wrote:

“Dear Kim, Let me introduce you to Khali Gallman who is a Richland County Commission Member. She will be having a festival here for the public at the park on Aug. 3, 2025 (803 Day) rain or shine.

“We include the Manor, the Amphitheatre, and Soccer Fields 2, 3, and 4 in the pricing and booking.

“The fee will be $5,000 plus $500 security deposit. She will give you a $1,500 Down, so she will owe $4,000 with $500 in escrow as security. They will provide the police presence, vendors and music. The manor will be a VIP facility.

“Please take a credit card over the phone, forward her a contract and place the date in Pitbull that blocks off all these amenities.”

Documents The Voice received in response to an FOI (Freedom of Information Request) sent to the Town government on July 15 do not include any evidence that the Manor received any payment for the 803 Day event.

“We paid.” Gallman told The Voice in a phone interview on Tuesday, Oct. 14. “I would get with Mayor Sloan about that.”

Asked if she knows how much was paid, Gallman said: “We know. I think that you should talk with Mayor Sloan.”

Asked if there is anyone else that would know how much was paid to The Manor for the event, Gallman answered, “Let me get back to you on that.”

She has not called, and The Voice has been unable to contact her again.

803 Day’s website says the day is “designed to create awareness and support for local businesses and organizations while encouraging residents and visitors to get out, get moving, and explore our great city.”

Deb Stapleton, Chairman of the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce told The Voice that the Chamber was not aware of the event or that it was being held in Blythewood.

Manor invoices dated as late as Aug. 4, 2025 (the day after the event) charge only $1,500 ($1,000 down and $500 security deposit.) That same amount shows as the ‘balance due,’ with no evidence that anything at all was paid for the reservation.

The mayor has not responded to The Voice’s emails about the payment.

Memorial for a Political Supporter

The reservation listings for the Manor show that on Aug. 23, 2025, the Manor was reserved for a celebration of life for Melanie Chastain who had been an outspoken supporter for Mayor Sloan Griffin during the town’s referendum for a change in the town’s form of government. Chastain died on July 25.

When a close friend of 20 years wanted to arrange a memorial service for Chastain, she said she was pleasantly surprised when the mayor offered the Manor for free for the service for Chastain.

“The Town donated it,” the friend told The Voice. “The mayor was kind enough to donate the building due to the fact that he knew Melanie and he knew I could not afford to rent the building. So, he very kindly volunteered the use of that building,” the friend said.

A notation on the reservation stated: “As per the mayor. Will need podium with mic., 6-foot table for sign in. One chair at that table, 11 rounds with 8 chairs. 2 rounds to be near the podium for speakers. One 8 foot table in back for food. Service is from 3 – 5 p.m.”

The total charge for the reservation is marked as -0-.

Family Thanksgiving Dinner

In an email from Mayor Sloan Griffin to Manor Director Fred Layman dated Nov. 12, 2024, Griffin wrote: “First I have to thank you for the amazing job you’re doing with the Manor and the Park …I’m officially authorizing two price changes.

Blythewood Chamber of Commerce Christmas Gala – No Charge

Straiter Family Thanksgivings Day Dinner – $500”

On a Manor list of reservations, charges and payments, the word ‘Mayor’ is noted next to the $500 charge for the Straiter Thanksgiving Dinner reservation.

The Straiter event was scheduled for a Thursday. According to Sec. 93.03 of town council’s User Fee Schedule, the charges for a Thursday would have been $2,200 (for 6 hours) or $2,700 (for 12 hours), not $500.

According to Sec. 93.03, Manor Director Fred Layman is required to enforce the fees adopted by council, and the director – not the mayor – is the only person authorized to negotiate fees, and then only within 60 days of the event.”

The Voice asked Straiter why he was allowed to pay a reduced price.

“It’s for the fact that I’ve done so much for the Christmas parties, so I’m the one that gave the $3,000 in gifts at each [Town] Christmas party.

“I do a lot, you know, when I met Brock, and Brock is, of course, a good friend of mine, as well as Mr. Griffin, so they’re good people.”

Asked about his friendship with Straiter, Brock told The Voice that he didn’t know him.

“I don’t know who he is,” Brock said.