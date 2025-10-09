Winnsboro Town Council seeks input for grant

By

Grant Could Bring Splash Pad, Other Recreation to Downtown Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – Looking for more recreation opportunities in Winnsboro? Then, speak up at a community meeting planned for Tues., Oct. 14, at 12 noon at the town hall, located at 207 N. Congress St., in Winnsboro.

The Town of Winnsboro council is seeking public input to support a grant application for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), offered by the S. C. Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

The grant will help fund improvements to the Thespian Hall revitalization project by enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities for the town’s residents and visitors.

Phase 1 plans include the addition of a splash pad, interior courtyard, and public plaza, all integrated to foster community connection and pride, according to Town Manager Chris Clauson.

“We’re inviting the community to participate in shaping this project by attending a public meeting and sharing your ideas, concerns, and suggestions.” Clauson said. “Your voice matters,” he said. “Whether you’re a parent, athlete, nature lover or simply enjoy spending time outdoors, we want to hear from you. By letting the Town know what you want, we can build a common space that reflects the needs and dreams of our community.”

Written comments should be submitted by Nov. 7, to [email protected].

For more information, contact Carol Propps at 803-815-2947, or email [email protected].