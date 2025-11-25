Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The bright red truck with the Christmas tree has arrived at town hall and is ready to be lit.

Well, not THE Christmas tree. THE Christmas tree stands tall across the street from town hall (at Doko Station restaurant), ready to light up the night sky this weekend.

The Blythewood Christmas season begins every year at town hall with the lighting of the town Christmas tree. This year will be no different. It will happen on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.

Enjoy music, refreshments, and visiting with neighbors from the community and old friends who have come home to Blythewood for the holidays.

Freeway Music students Thomas Bozard and Laura Eargle will provide gathering music, followed by a welcome from the mayor. Eric Estep, pastor of Village Church, will give the invocation. Jeannie and Vance Sharpe will perform a medley of holiday songs, and the Artistic Dance Academy will perform.

Deb Stapleton with the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce will light the tree this year.

Following the lighting of the tree, there will be hot chocolate, apple cider, and cookies. Santa will be arriving about that time to visit with the children, so get your camera out!

Post-ceremony music will be provided by Freeway Music students.

Town hall is located at 171 Langford Road.