Holidays on the Ridge set for Dec. 5-7

RIDGEWAY — The Town of Ridgeway will transform into a festive destination this December with its annual “Holidays on the Ridge” celebration. The three-day event promises a weekend of lights, cheer, and community.

Festivities begin on Friday, Dec. 5, with two events running concurrently. From 2 to 8 p.m., the town will host “Candlelight Tours on the Ridge”, offering visitors a glimpse into local history. The tour includes stops at The Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum on East Church Street, the Pecan Hill Estate on South Dogwood Avenue, and The Ivy Veranda on West Ruff Street. Tickets, $10 each, will directly support the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum. Tickets can be purchased at the tour locations, the Ridgeway Town Hall, or Over the Top Boutique.

As evening falls on Friday, “Lights on the Ridge” will illuminate the town from 5 to 8 p.m. The family-friendly event features the official tree lighting, Christmas carolers, visits with Santa Claus, carriage rides, and a vintage tractor pull. Local shops and restaurants will remain open late to offer holiday cheer and treats. Attendees are invited to vote for their favorite holiday shop window display.

The celebration continues on Saturday, Dec. 6, as downtown businesses open their doors for a day of holiday shopping and dining.

The weekend concludes with the annual Ridgeway Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 7. This year’s parade, themed “Shimmer & Shine, It’s Twinkle Time,” will begin at 3 p.m. on Palmer St.

For more information regarding the schedule or participation, interested parties can contact the Town of Ridgeway at 803-337-2213 or via email at [email protected].