Laura’s Tea Room offers Children’s Christmas Tea

RIDGEWAY — Laura’s Tea Room invites its youngest patrons in for a holiday experience. The Tea Room will host two special Children’s Christmas Tea events, featuring a whimsical menu of seasonal treats and kid-friendly beverages.

Coinciding with Ridgeway’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 7, the first tea party is scheduled for 3 p.m. that day. A second tea will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Reservations will be accepted for every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. that day.

The experience begins with a warm mini scone of the day with chilled strawberry soup and Devonshire cream. The second course features playful items like “Cucumber Christmas Trees,” “Grinch Bean Wraps,” “PBJ Jam Pennies,” and “Holiday Turkey & Cheese” sandwiches. The meal concludes with a tier of sweets including “Grama’s Vanilla Christmas Fudge,” “Reindeer Cookies,” “Creampuff Snowballs,” chocolate-covered strawberries, and “Brownie Santa Hats.” To complement the food, guests will be served caffeine-free Christmas Cherry Iced Tea and Good Hope Vanilla Hot Tea.

The price per person is $27.95 for those paying with cash, or $28.79 for card payments (to cover processing fees).

Call 803-337-8594 to make a reservation. Laura’s Tea Room is located at 105 N Palmer Street in Ridgeway.