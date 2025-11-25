‘Storybook Christmas’ hits Blythewood Dec. 7

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood kicks off the holiday season on Sunday, Nov. 30 with its annual tree lighting ceremony and an opportunity to show off the park’s new 12 Days of Christmas light display.

Then, on Sunday, Dec. 7, a “Storybook Christmas” parade will march through Blythewood.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the parade travels along Main Street., Blythewood Road, and Boney Road. It will take place rain or shine.

Miss Blythewood USA Carlisle Cooper will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal, with Janet Moak and Mike Ross as the emcees.

Right before the parade, families can enjoy Selfies & Cookies with Santa at the Blythewood Historical Society & Museum. This pre-parade event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Museum, located at 100 McNulty Road.

The town suggests that parade attendees should be parked by 1 p.m. to avoid road closures. The parade route will affect parts of Oakhurst Road, Main Street, Blythewood Road, Boney Road, and McNulty Street.