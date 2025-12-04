29th Annual Blythewood Christmas Parade set for Sunday

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The 29th Anniversary of the Town of Blythewood’s Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 – rain or shine. This year’s parade will feature 57 parade entries including 17 floats, several bands and sports teams from Blythewood and Westwood High School, elected officials, first responders, dancing girls, vintage vehicles, and many local businesses and non-profits.

The Parade will be led by the Town’s elected officials: Mayor Sloan Griffin, Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Fripp, Council members Donald Brock, Rich McKenrick, and Trish Hovis. They will be followed by a fire truck and the Richland County Sherriff’s Department featuring Sheriff Leon Lott, Fort Jackson’s 282nd Band, and the Grand Marshal, Miss Blythewood USA, Carlisle Cooper. Volunteer emcees include Janet Moak and former Mayor Mike Ross. Vance Sharpe will be managing the sound system and music.

The theme for this year’s Christmas Parade is “Storybook Christmas!”

Right before Blythewood’s parade on Sunday, Dec. 7, families can enjoy Selfies & Cookies with Santa at the Blythewood Historical Society & Museum.

This pre-parade event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Museum, located at 100 McNulty Road.