Beacon opens with good food and cozy surroundings

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood has a great new place to gather, relax, and enjoy something delicious – maybe a freshly baked breakfast pastry and a hot specialty coffee.

Landon and Jordan Thompson in their newly opened Beacon Coffee and Cafe. | Contributed

Beacon Coffee and Cafe has officially begun its soft opening, welcoming the community into a warm, cozy, and thoughtfully designed space—a place where Blythewood folks will be proud to take visiting friends and family.

The café also features a curated retail section, offering coffee-loving gifts and local finds that complement the Beacon experience.

Owners Landon and Jordan Thompson say that because the build-out began later than expected, Beacon is opening with limited hours and a gradually expanding menu throughout December. During this soft-open period, the café is operating Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We take a lot of pride in what we serve,” Landon said. “Everything on our menu has to meet a really high standard. We’re starting with a selection of fresh pastries – scones, cinnamon rolls, muffins, and cookies – and as we perfect each recipe, we’ll be introducing breakfast sandwiches and lunch offerings early in the new year.”

As Beacon settles into its rhythm, the Thompsons say they are focused on quality, consistency, and creating a welcoming atmosphere.

“Every detail – from the cozy seating to the carefully chosen retail items – has been intentionally crafted to give our guests a place they’ll look forward to returning to again and again,” Jordan said.

Once the soft-open period wraps up and operations are fully dialed in, Beacon will expand to its regular schedule of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

“We hope everyone will continue to check back for the announcement of the official grand opening date,” Landon said. ”We’re hoping Blythewood residents will stop by during December, and experience the beginning of what we hope will become their gathering place in town.”

Beacon is located at 733 University Village Drive, Unit F, in the Food Lion Shopping area. For information, go to www.beaconcoffeeandcafe.com