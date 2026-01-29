ALA Blythewood to host ‘Meet the Directors’ event Jan. 29

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Families interested in the upcoming American Leadership Academy (ALA) Blythewood will have the opportunity to meet the school’s leadership team during a special event on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Recently, the school announced two members of its leadership team on Facebook: Jarred Strait and Dr. Dennis Dotterer.

“With over a decade of leadership experience, Jarred brings a strong background in team development, strategic planning, and building positive school culture,” a Facebook post announcing Strait’s new position stated. “A former U.S. Army officer with experience in the charter school sector, he is passionate about supporting students, educators, and families as our upper school grows.”

The post noted that Dr. Dotterer has over 20 years of experience in education and leadership.

“Dr. Dotterer brings a strong background in instructional leadership, school transformation, and educator development. A former principal, state-level education director, and university professor, he is passionate about building strong school cultures and helping students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

The “Meet the Directors” event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the school’s new Blythewood campus, located at 10301 Wilson Boulevard. The evening will begin with a short presentation in the campus’s mock classroom, followed by a casual meet-and-greet session where families can ask questions and connect with other local parents.

ALA Blythewood is a K-12 tuition-free public charter school scheduled to open in the fall of 2026. According to the school’s mission statement, the academy aims to provide a comprehensive educational experience designed to prepare students for college and career success.

While the event is open to the community, organizers request that families RSVP in advance. For more information or to register for the meet-and-greet, visit the ALA Blythewood Facebook page or eventbrite.com/e/ala-blythewood-meet-the-directors-tickets-1979985268237.