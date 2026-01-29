Blythewood traffic stop nets firearms, possibly drugs

By

Richland County deputies search the wanted Camry outside of Cobblestone.

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies discovered firearms and a large bag containing green plant material consistent with marijuana in a Toyota Camry in Blythewood, according to an RCSD report. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for the vehicle when it was stopped in Blythewood by Richland County deputies who first noticed it in the area of I-77 S near the 29 mile marker just outside of Blythewood, according to the report.

Richland County deputies followed the Camry as it exited I-77 onto Blythewood Road and into the Cobblestone Park entrance. Unable to enter the gated community, the vehicle attempted to exit the neighborhood back onto Blythewood Road, but was stopped by the Richland County deputies in the Cobblestone exit.

The driver and an occupant of the Camry were detained without incident as several RCSD backup vehicles arrived on scene.

Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies also arrived on scene and assumed custody of the vehicle, all evidence, and both subjects. The Camry, evidence, and detainees were transported back to Fairfield County by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.