Buddhist Monks and Aloka to travel thru Blythewood; overnight in Ridgeway

By

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD – The Voice was notified Friday afternoon that the Buddhist Monks and their Peace Dog, Aloka, will travel through downtown Blythewood on Sunday and overnight in Ridgeway. Their arrival in Blythewood was first estimated between 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. However, the arrival time in Blythewood is now estimated to be closer to 1- 3 p.m., with the Monks arriving in Ridgeway about 3 – 4 p.m.

Late Saturday and early Sunday, The Voice will post more accurately the timetable for stops in Blythewood and Fairfield County.

The Monks are expected to arrive in Columbia Saturday, where they will overnight. They are scheduled to start walking again at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

At some point Sunday morning they will take Farrow Road to Hwy 21 in Blythewood, turn right on Hwy 21 towards Blythewood. They may stop for a short rest in the area where Rimer Pond Road connects with Hwy 21.

Then they will travel on Hwy 21 through downtown Blythewood. There is a possibility they will stop in Blythewood for visiting, but they may walk straight through Blythewood on Hwy 21 towards Ridgeway, arriving at the Fairfield County line at approximately 3 p.m.

The Fairfield Sheriff’s office will take over the escort at the Fairfield County line. The Monks and Aloka are expected to stop at the Ridgeway Recreation Center. After a short rest, they will receive visitors from 6 – 9 p.m. and stay the night at the rec center.

The Monks and Aloka will then travel Hwy 21 north to Great Falls and then on out of the county.

It isn’t definite right now what the ETA is for various places in Fairfield. A more exact timeline will be posted for both the Blythewood route and the Fairfield route as the morning progresses on Sunday.

Officials noted that the schedule and route can change on short notice. Any change will be posted on The Voice’s Facebook page as information becomes available.

The “Walk for Peace” began in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 26. The group’s presence has captured a massive international audience, with more than 400,000 followers on Facebook tracking their daily progress. A central figure in their social media presence is Aloka—whose name is Sanskrit for “enlightenment”—frequently tagged by supporters as #AlokathePeaceDog.

The group’s philosophy centers on the practice of non-violence and compassion, a message they frequently share through progress reports along their journey on social media. In a Facebook post shared on Jan. 6 as they entered South Carolina, the group emphasized that their walk is about more than just miles; it is about a shift in perspective.

“Happiness is not something we must chase or earn—it begins with a simple practice: recognizing all that sustains us and feeling grateful for it,” the group shared. “Everything is a gift when we learn to see it that way… This is not about ignoring difficulty or pretending everything is perfect. It is about training our hearts to recognize the countless ways we are supported, nourished, held by life itself—even in the midst of challenges.”

Those challenges have been very real for the group. While passing through Dayton, Texas, last month, the monks’ escort vehicle was struck from behind by a truck. The collision pushed the vehicle into two of the monks. One of the men, Phra Ajarnh Maha Dam Phommasan (known to followers as Bhante Dam), sustained severe injuries that ultimately resulted in the amputation of his leg, while a second was treated for less serious injuries. Despite the accident, the procession has continued, maintaining its steady pace toward the nation’s capital.

In a powerful moment of resilience, after spending more than a month in a Houston hospital, Bhante Dam reunited with the walking group on Jan. 1 as they passed through Georgia. Though he can no longer walk the remaining miles, he plans to meet his fellow monks at the finish line in the nation’s capital.

The procession continues its steady pace toward Charlotte. While the monks state on their website that they have the basic supplies needed for the trip—including food and shoes—they remain “open to any donation and offering in person” during their local stops. Community members often meet the group along their route to offer water, food, or simply a word of encouragement.

Those interested in following their progress or viewing the live tracking map can find updates on their Facebook page at “Buddhist Monks Walk for Peace.”