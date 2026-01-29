ChippenWhale Plunge raises $134K+ for Children’s Charities

By

LAKE CAROLINA — Braving the frigid waters of Lake Carolina on a cold January afternoon, the ChippenWhale Polar Plunge Team held its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 17. Organizers say the event raised more than $134,000 for local families.

The proceeds will benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands (CCM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides support for children facing challenges such as autism, juvenile diabetes, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, and homelessness.

The day’s festivities kicked off with a pre-jump brunch, where participants registered and had the opportunity to meet some of the children who benefit directly from the organization’s work. Following the brunch, the crowd moved to Sunset Park for the main event.

At noon, the “ChippenWhales” made their ceremonial splash into the lake, hosted by CAMS of Lake Carolina. Despite the freezing temperatures, the atmosphere remained high-energy as the community gathered to support the cause.

The excitement continued at an after-party that featured live music by Marcus Gullen and a high-stakes auction. The acution is a major contributor to the fundraising total, including items such as a beach getaway, fishing trips, rare spirits, and highly coveted tickets to a Savannah Bananas baseball game.

While the live event has concluded, the impact of the $134,000 raised will be felt throughout the year as CCM works to offset life-changing expenses for local families. This year’s total follows a strong legacy of giving for the group, which raised $139,000 during the previous year’s event.

Those who were unable to attend but still wish to support the mission can make a direct financial donation through the organization’s website at ccmidlands.com.