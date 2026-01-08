Council to appoint safety task force for Doko park

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council voted on Dec. 15 to invite town residents to apply for a newly proposed Large Event Safety Task Force for Doko Meadows Park.

The task force, which will be headed by Councilwoman Trish Hovis, will examine whether large events can be responsibly and reasonably supported at Doko Meadows Park, recognizing that no public event is 100% risk-free.

“Recommendations will focus on minimizing risk, enhancing preparedness, and promoting public safety, family-friendly use of the park, and responsible planning,” Hovis said. She said the task force will include seven volunteer members to ensure an odd number for clear consensus and tie-breaking, and will adhere to the following structure:

Members will elect their own chair at the first meeting

The task force will serve in an advisory role only, with no authority to implement policy or expend funds.

Meetings will be held twice monthly from February–April 2026, and will be open to the public.

A written recommendation report will be presented to Town Council in late Spring 2026.

Applicants must be town residents, preferably with experience or interest in:

Law enforcement, first response, or emergency management

Public administration or local government

Event safety, security, or crowd management

Public space planning or security assessments

Community programming and youth-related activities

Parents of community youth interested in public safety and family-friendly events

How to Apply

Applicants should submit a brief Statement of Interest (2–3 paragraphs) describing relevant experience, community involvement, and availability. Statements of Interest should be emailed directly to Blythewood Town Councilwoman Trish Hovis at [email protected].