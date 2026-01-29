Czentye challenges McDaniel for Dist. 41 House seat

By

Annie McDaniel

Tibi Czentye

The following statements were provided by the candidates.

Annie McDaniel

Representative Annie E. McDaniel is a respected public servant serving District 41 (Chester, Fairfield, and Richland Counties) in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2018. She made history as both the first African American woman and the first African American since reconstruction to hold this seat. As a Democrat who works closely with State Senator Everette Stubbs, McDaniel is committed to bipartisan collaboration.

She brings a strong background in accounting and public administration, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting and a graduate degree in Public Administration from the University of South Carolina. Before joining the State House, she served 18 years on the Fairfield County School District Board of Trustees, including time as its chair.

In the legislature, McDaniel serves on the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee and the Government Efficiency and Legislative Oversight Committee. She is the Immediate Past First Vice Chair of the House Operations and Management Committee and currently chairs the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus. She led the reestablishment of the SC House of Representatives Rural Caucus in 2025.

As Chair of the Central Midlands Council of Governments, McDaniel leads the Board and Chief Executive Office in providing planning and technical assistance with current and future needs of Fairfield and Richland Counties.

As State Representative, McDaniel’s accomplishments include securing state funding and resources for many local projects during her tenure, including:

Over $250,000 Funding for Town of Jenkinsville Recreation and Townhall renovations

Assisted Lake Wateree with cutting stumps in the Lake that could damage boats.

Partnered with SCDOT to improve safety at the previously dangerous intersection of Peach Road and Highway 321 and to secure paving of roads throughout District 41

Secured funding for Town of Winnsboro Friendship Park Basketball Court

Secured funding in 2024 for Fairfield County ambulances

Provides oversight for and works closely with Fairfield County’s Veterans Affairs Office

Served on the COVID-19 Employment, Workforce, and Business Recovery Committee

Secured food boxes during COVID-19 and continually secure resources and information for senior citizens in Dist. 41

Awarded General Assembly Women and Mary Kennedy McDaniel annual Scholarships to Fairfield, Chester, and Richland County students

Secured $1,000 for feminine hygiene products to address period poverty in Fairfield County

Secured $500,000 in funding for Chester Aquatic Center as well as other funding for Chester Parks and Recreation

Assisted in conversations with GITI tire for employees

Secured $2,000,000 for the Chester County Wastewater Recovery – Sewer Expansion on (NE Quadrant)

Secured $50,000 for the Greenbrier Resource Community Development Center – After-school Facility

Secured $2,500,000 for the Town of Winnsboro (Washington and Congress Downtown District Improvements)

Secured $4,000,000 for the Vision Center, Inc. – Conference Center Renovations

Secured approximately $300,000 for Ridgeway Water Tower and Park improvements

Convened regular town hall meetings and information sessions

Convened meetings with leaders to discuss the future of District 41

Convened key players to answer public’s question regarding SCOUT employment

Voted to approve budgets that included funding for District 41

Dedicated to District 41, McDaniel supports local educational providers and residents alike. She is currently working with Scout Motors and Brookfield Asset Management to secure vital community partnerships and community- focused commitments. Her work extends across county lines, collaborating with officials in both Richland and Chester Counties to better serve her constituents

McDaniel serves on the National Broadband Committee and is working to expand affordable internet access for Fairfield County residents, including satellite-based options.

She is also advocating for broader opportunities for local farmers to deliver fresh, safe food to citizens and students. In addition,

McDaniel is working with the South Carolina Builders Association to promote housing that reduces infrastructure and amenity costs for homeowners.

McDaniel looks forward to continuing her service as your State Representative. She remains committed to introducing relevant legislation, securing funding which benefits District 41 constituents’ quality of life,

improving infrastructure and roads in District 41 and keeping the constituents of House District 41 informed.

McDaniel has long served the residents of District 41 as a concerned citizen and on the FCSD school board prior to her election to the House.

“I will continue listen to my constituents, host town halls, secure resources, and work with county elected and appointed officials for the betterment of District 41,” McDaniel said. “And I would appreciate your support in the November election.”

Tibi Czentye

Tibi Czentye, a small business owner, family man, and first-generation American, has announced his candidacy for South Carolina House of Representatives District 41. A proud resident of South Carolina for over 17years, Tibi is running to restore prosperity, hope, and the American dream for all South Carolinians—guided by his unwavering commitment to freedom and opportunity.

“As a longtime member of the local business community, I’ve seen firsthand the urgent need for renewed emphasis on prosperity for all,” said Czentye. “I’m honored to run to represent the values of this community in Columbia.”

Tibi’s remarkable journey began in Communist Romania, where he fled oppression, escaped a labor camp in Yugoslavia, and risked his life to walk across Europe in pursuit of freedom. He applied for political asylum in the United States and arrived in 1991 with two suitcases, two children, his wife, no English, and faith in God.

After working three jobs per day for five years, Tibi built a successful business in California—only to watch that state begin to echo the very socialism he once fled. He and his family relocated to South Carolina, where they’ve found freedom, community, and a better life.

“I am proud,” Tibi says, “because I accomplished the American dream. I became a citizen, my family is free, my two boys have their own families, I have seven grandchildren, and my business is doing good.

Slowly, slowly I realized we can do better in our District; therefore, I think I’m a little bit more blessed than others and God tells me to give back to the community. What can be more than helping people have a better life?

I want to fight for the people in District 41 to have a better life and make the community better. If we were able to accomplish the American dream, I really believe, only together, we can accomplish it too.

I was poorer than the poor, I don’t talk the talk, I walked the walk, I’m a family man, businessman, a man who loves God, Freedom and America. I’m running for State House to help our people have a better life and make our community better”.

Tibi Czentye is running to represent District 41 with a focus on:

Fixing our aging roads, bridges, and infrastructure

Fighting for our fair share of state dollars to support our communities

Promoting education freedom, holding districts accountable, and raising teacher pay

Endorsing law enforcement and tough on crime policies

Expanding fiber broadband to rural and underserved areas

Addressing food and water security by supporting local farmers

Creating job opportunities, improving business policies, and reducing regulations

Reducing taxes and spending

Tibi enjoys fishing, hunting, and worship and is passionate about preserving the American dream for future generations.

With a life shaped by courage and perseverance, he offers voters not just promises—but a proven story of resilience, faith, and strong family values.

For more information about Tibi and his stances on the issues, visit VoteTibi.com