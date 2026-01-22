Fairfield Coop offering students trip, scholarships

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Fairfield Electric Cooperative has opened applications for three major opportunities offering local high school students the chance to win all-expenses-paid trips or a share of $10,000 in scholarship funding.

The flagship program, the Washington Youth Tour, is designed for rising high school seniors. Scheduled for June 14 through June 21, 2026, this eight-day journey takes four local student-delegates to Washington, D.C. They will join students from across the country to sightsee, meet national lawmakers, and learn. This trip is entirely funded by the cooperative.

For rising high school juniors, the Cooperative Youth Summit offers a similar experience in Columbia. This four-day trip takes place July 13 through July 16, 2026. Four selected delegates will tour the State House, meet state legislators, and gain insight into how cooperatives are preparing for SC’s energy future. Like the national tour, this state-level experience is fully funded for all participants.

“Fairfield Electric strongly believes that investing in our youth strengthens both their and our community’s futures,” Vice President of Member and Strategic Services Doug Payne said. “We’ve seen these opportunities create new leaders and change lives for the better.”

Beyond travel, Fairfield Electric is awarding ten $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors heading to college or technical school. Applicants must live in a home served by the cooperative. Selection is based on academic records, community involvement, and financial need.

Trip applications are due February 27, 2026, while scholarship applications are due March 6, 2026. Finalists for all three opportunities must attend an in-person interview at the Blythewood office. Detailed information and forms for the Washington Youth Tour, the Cooperative Youth Summit, and the scholarships are available at fairfield.coop.