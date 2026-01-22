Fairfield County seeks input for strategic plan

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County is creating a strategic plan to guide county government’s efforts and investments over the next five to ten years.

“Our plan is to set clear priorities, align resources and create a shared vision for growth, economic development and quality of life,” said County Administrator Vic Carpenter.

“By engaging community members, local leaders, and key partners, Fairfield County aims to make thoughtful, data-driven decisions that strengthen services, support opportunities, and ensure long-term sustainability for residents and businesses alike,” Carpenter said.

To that end, the county will host several community input sessions in different parts of the county over the next few weeks. Meetings will be held in Mitford, Ridgeway, Jenkinsville and Winnsboro.

“Everyone is invited, and we hope residents and business leaders in the county will come to the meeting in their area,” Carpenter said, “Your input is vital to the comprehensive success of developing a strategic plan for the county.”

To register for these events, visit https://tinyurl.com/5azh2dzh.

Mitford – Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5:30-7 p.m.

Mitford Community Center

5714 Wateree Rd., Winnsboro

Ridgeway – Wednesday, Jan. 28, 3-4:30 p.m.

Ridgeway Recreation Center

1900 US-21 S., Ridgeway

Winnsboro – Thursday, Jan, 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Fairfield County Gov. Complex

Council Chambers

250 Walnut St., Winnsboro

Jenkinsville – Monday, Feb. 2, 5:30-7 p.m.

Jenkinsville Community Center

7104 State Hwy. 215 S., Jenkinsville

Winnsboro – Friday, Feb. 20, 5:30-7 p.m.

Midlands Tech (Fairfield)

1674 US-321 BUS, Winnsboro