Fairfield County to hold strategic plan input meetings

WINNSBORO – With the help of the MRB Consulting Group, Fairfield County is taking steps to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to guide the county government’s efforts and investments over the next 5–10 years, according to County Administrator Vic Carpenter.

“The plan will set clear priorities, align resources and create a shared vision for growth, economic development and quality of life,” Carpenter said. “By engaging community members, local leaders, and key partners, Fairfield County aims to make thoughtful, data-driven decisions that strengthen services, support opportunity, and ensure long-term sustainability for residents and businesses alike.”

To that end, county leaders will host several community input sessions over the next two months.

“Residents’ input will be vital to the comprehensive success of developing the strategic plan,” Carpenter said.

Residents can share their input on opportunities, needs, challenges, and priorities at the following meeting locations:

Jenkinsville

Monday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Jenkinsville Community Center

7104 State Hwy 215-S., Jenkinsville

Mitford

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Mitford Community Center

5714 Wateree Road, Winnsboro

Ridgeway

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Ridgeway Recreation Center

1900 US-21 S., Ridgeway

Winnsboro

Thursday, Jan. 29, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Fairfield County Government Complex

Council Chambers

250 N. Walnut St., Winnsboro

Friday, Feb. 20, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Midlands Tech (Fairfield Campus)

1674 US-321 Bus., Winnsboro

Saturday, Feb. 21, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Midlands Tech (Fairfield Campus)

1674 US 321 Bus., Winnsboro

To register for the meetings, go to tinyurl.com/fairfieldreg.