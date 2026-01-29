Fairfield County Transit expands with new free service in Jenkinsville and Blair

By

JENKINSVILLE –The Fairfield County Transit System is expanding its reach this week with a new route serving the Jenkinsville and Blair areas. Starting Thursday, Jan. 29, residents will have access to a new pick-up service designed to increase public access and connectivity within the western portion of the county.

The new service will operate every Tuesday and Thursday and is being offered free of charge to the general public.

The addition of this route is part of a broader strategic effort by the county to enhance the transit system’s visibility and user-friendliness. By adding convenient pick-up locations at local landmarks, the county aims to build awareness of its transportation capabilities and drive higher ridership.

The morning loop for new route includes the following stops:

Gethsemane Baptist Church: Arrives 9:50 a.m. – Departs 10:00 a.m.

Dollar General: Arrives 10:15 a.m. – Departs 10:25 a.m.

Monticello EZ Mart: Arrives 10:30 a.m. – Departs 10:40 a.m.

Jenkinsville Recreation Center: Final drop-off at 10:45 a.m.

The return service departs from the Jenkinsville Recreation Center at 12:00 p.m., making stops at the Monticello EZ Mart (12:05 p.m.), Dollar General (12:15 p.m.), and Gethsemane Baptist Church (12:30 p.m.).

The Fairfield County Transit System, a department of county government operating since 1988, currently manages several service types, including the “Transit Go” demand-response service, the Killian Road Express partnership with The COMET, and various deviated fixed routes.

While the new Jenkinsville/Blair service is free, other system fares vary by service level. Standard deviated service is available to the public for an additional charge of $0.25 to $0.50 plus the normal route fare.

All Fairfield County Transit buses are ADA-compliant and equipped with lifts and mobility aid securement areas.

For more information regarding the new Jenkinsville/Blair route or to view transit schedules, visit fairfieldsc.com/departments/transit-system or call the transit office at 803-635-6177.