Griffin boys win third straight

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield Central boys basketball team is surging at the right time. Following a lopsided win on Tuesday night, the Griffins have moved into second place in Region 3-AA as they enter the heart of their conference schedule.

The Griffins claimed their third win in a row with a stifling 45-10 victory over Mid-Carolina on Jan. 20. The Fairfield Central defense was relentless from the opening tip, holding the Rebels to just a single point in the first quarter and only four points total in the entire first half. The pressure continued in the second half, as the Griffins limited Mid-Carolina to exactly three points in each of the final three quarters.

The win over Mid-Carolina followed a strong region performance on Jan. 15, when the Griffins (8-8, 3-1) took a 56-44 victory over Columbia. Fairfield used a dominant first half to build a 32-15 lead. The Capitals attempted a late-game rally, but the Griffins’ early cushion was enough to secure the win.

With a 3-1 region record, the Griffins currently sit in second place in the standings, trailing only Clinton (4-0).

The Griffins girls still searching for their first region win of the season after two hard-fought losses. On Jan. 15, they narrowly fell to Columbia in a 36-29. They returned home on Jan. 20 to face Mid-Carolina, but dropped a 41-31 decision to the Rebels. The losses put the Griffins at 3-8 on the season.

Both teams will be back in action at home this Friday, Jan. 23, for a high-stakes region matchup against Chester. The girls are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 8:00 p.m.