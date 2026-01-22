Hightower hits 1000th career point

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood senior Hayley Hightower hit a milestone in late December, scoring her 1,000th career point to cement her name in the Bengal basketball history books.

Hayley Hightower with Bengal head coach Emily McElveen. | Contributed

Hightower is a four-year veteran for the defending state champion Bengal squad. She averaged 12.1 points per game as a freshman, 11 points per game as a sophomore, and 12.4 points per game as a junior. In 16 games played this season, Hightower has tallied 108 points, 66 rebounds, 56 assists, and 50 steals.

Hightower is also a member of the Bengal Track and Field team, making her a three time team state champion (one basketball, two track and field). She also has a state title in the 4x800m.