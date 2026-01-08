Holidays bring hope for Fairfield’s shelter animals

By

The Big Dog Ranch Rescue bus team joins with Fairfield Shelter Manager Neely Thomasson, left, Hearts Unleashed owner Heather Feltner, and Fairfield County Animal Control Manager Jo Shaw, second from right. | Contributed

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Christmas season closed out 2025 on a hopeful note at the Fairfield County Animal Control & Adoption Center, where rescues, volunteers, fosters, and community partners came together to create life-changing outcomes for dozens of shelter animals.

In a single month, six animals found forever homes, while an extraordinary 82 dogs and cats were transferred into rescue programs, giving them a second chance beyond the shelter walls. These outcomes reflect a coordinated effort driven largely by volunteers and nonprofit partners who stepped up when it mattered most.

One of the standout moments came with a visit from a special out-of-state group: Big Dog Ranch Rescue, one of the nation’s largest dog rescue organizations, which traveled from Florida and welcomed 23 dogs into its program. Shortly after, Pets Inc. in West Columbia took in 10 of the shelter’s longest-stay dogs – animals that had waited patiently, some for over a year, for their opportunity.

Hangry’s Hideout stepped in to transfer 28 cats, significantly easing feline overcrowding and helping move them toward placement.

Transportation, one of the biggest barriers for rural shelters, was also addressed in December. Final Victory Animal Rescue in West Columbia provided free transport to New England, allowing partner rescues to accept a combined total of 17 dogs. Without that donated transport, many of those placements would not have been possible.

Beyond transfers and adoptions, the shelter experienced an outpouring of community support throughout the holiday season with donations of supplies, food, toys, and funds.

In a particularly meaningful moment, Because of Roscoe Founder Samira Yaghi joined Animal Control Manager Joanne Shaw and Janice Boney Webb to serve every dog and cat a special Christmas meal. Each animal also received a stocking filled with treats and toys, which helped to brighten the days for those spending the holidays in the shelter.

Throughout the month, Hearts Unleashed continued providing rescue networking, animal enrichment, supplies, foster support, and transport coordination.

While the shelter’s successes are often credited to organizations by name, those closest to the work emphasize that these outcomes are the result of teamwork between animal control officers and shelter staff who care well beyond their pay, and volunteers who show up day after day to make a difference.

As 2025 came to a close, the Fairfield County Animal Control & Adoption Center ended the year with improved numbers and renewed optimism. The collective efforts of rescues, volunteers, nonprofits, staff, and community members demonstrated what is possible when compassion is matched with action, setting a hopeful tone as the shelter moves into the coming year.