Mavericks face tough road stretch

WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM’s basketball program continues to show signs of growth as they continue to navigate a challenging region schedule.

The Maverick girls (0-8, 0-7) turned in their most competitive performance of the season last week on the road against Lamar. The 46-32 loss last Friday was the closest the team has come to a win this year.

Still in search of their first region win, the Maverick boys struggled to keep pace with a potent Lamar offense. Lamar took a 84-45 win over Midlands STEM (1-11, 0-8).

They face a tough stretch of three region games in just four days to close out the month of January.

The gauntlet begins on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at home against Great Falls. The girls are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys’ game immediately following. The Mavericks will then head back on the road for back-to-back contests, traveling to the Governor’s School for Science & Math on Thursday, Jan. 29, and McBee on Friday, Jan. 30.