Mushing with Sophia at Fairfield County Library

Karen Land and her dogs in the Iditarod. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – Have you ever wondered what it feels like to ride the runners behind a team of sled dogs, steering a loaded sled through mountainous terrain, crossing the vast Alaskan tundra, or hugging the shoreline of the great Bering Sea? What does it take to care for a team of Alaskan Huskies? What would it take to be a sled dog?

Last year was the 100th Anniversary of the 1925 Diphtheria Epidemic Serum Run. Remember Balto and Togo and the many heroic huskies and mushers who carried life-saving anti-toxin to the town of Nome, Alaska.

Karen Land and Sophia

Want to learn more?

Musher Karen Land will cover these subjects and more when she and Sophia, the Alaskan Husky, visit the Fairfield County Library on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.

Land is a writer, public speaker, and three-time participant in the famous 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race as well as many other sprint and endurance races in Alaska, Canada, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Maine.

Since 2000, Land has traveled to nearly every state with her dog sled, mushing gear, Arctic clothing, and beloved sled dogs, giving over a thousand school and public library presentations.

The library is located at 300 West Washington Street in Winnsboro.

For more information, go to www.stringofdogs.com