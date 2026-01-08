Over 600 dogs compete in FastCAT event in Blythewood

By

17-month-old Ridgeway Whippet Rocco (Willa’s Sirocco Wind At Cedar Rock) posted the 15th top speed out of 404 whippet competitors who competed in FastCAT races at least three times in 2025. Rocco, who is owned by Wanda and Randy Bright of Ridgeway, has a top speed of 35.21 mph over a 100 yard run. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – More than 600 dogs participated in two competitions: a FastCAT 100-yard dash and a timed lure-coursing event Jan. 2–4 at Mickle Farm, located on Mickle Road in Blythewood. The farm was previously known as Three Fox Farm.

The weekend event was sponsored by Time to Fly Performance Dog Sports and the Greater Columbia Obedience Club.

All breeds of dogs competed over the weekend, with many taking home titles, and many from the Blythewood area participating.

Time to Fly hosts high-energy dog sports events around the state that focus on speed and agility.

According to the AKC webpage, Coursing Ability Testing is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time, chasing a lure.

The website states: “It’s over before you know it — and it’s nothing short of awe-inspiring to watch your dog run at top speed, ears back, eyes focused, legs strong. And if your dog is really fast, you might earn bragging rights if their name makes it onto our list of top 20 fastest dogs by breed!”

All dogs can participate in FastCAT, whether purebred or mixed breed.

Many of the FastCAT events are themed, with dogs and their owners showing up in costume. The theme at the Blythewood event was ‘Frozen.’

Officials said the event will likely return to Blythewood in the fall.