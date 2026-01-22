Oyster Roast fundraiser set for Jan. 31

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Council on Aging is kicking off the new year with its annual Oyster Roast, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at Alltemp Comfort Services, located at 500 ½ Peays Ferry Road in Winnsboro.

This popular event, which features the “best oysters around,” serves as a fundraiser for the organization’s various senior programs. As a 501(c)3 public nonprofit, the Council on Aging relies on the proceeds from this event to continue providing essential services to the elderly residents of Fairfield County.

In addition to oysters, the menu includes a shrimp boil and corn chowder. The fundraiser, a BYOB event, is sponsored by Alltemp Comfort Services, Renwick’s Lawn Care, Hawthorne Pharmacy, and Porter Gas Service.

Tickets for the roast are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased online or be picked up in person at the Fairfield County Council on Aging office, located at 210 East Washington Street in Winnsboro.

The fundraiser is a rain-or-shine event. For more information regarding the event or ticket sales, community members can visit the council’s main office in Winnsboro or call (803) 635-3015.