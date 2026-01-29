Pine Tree Playhouse slates winter events

By

WINNSBORO – The Pine Tree Playhouse is opening 2026 with a busy schedule, offering community members a chance to take the stage or to enjoy a night of mystery.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ Auditions

Miss the initial casting call for the Playhouse’s spring production of Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice”? There is one final opportunity to try out.

Make-up auditions are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Pine Tree Playhouse, located at 230 S. Congress St. in Winnsboro. The theatre welcomes both seasoned “thespians” and newcomers to audition.

Valentine’s Dinner Theatre

The Playhouse will host its 4th Annual Valentine’s Dinner and Show featuring “A Murder Has Been Renounced” by Lee Mueller. Directed by Shane Moody, the comedy murder mystery promises a night of quirky characters and outrageous plot twists.

Performances, beginning at 7 p.m., will be held at the Winnsboro Women’s Club on Friday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 14.

Tickets are $30 and include a three-course dinner catered by Italian Garden. Ticket sales will close two days prior to each performance.

For information regarding auditions, or upcoming shows, or to purchase tickets, visit pinetreeplayhouse.com.