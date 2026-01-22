SC braces for potential winter storm; power outages possible

By

CAYCE – As a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow threatens to blanket South Carolina this week, Dominion Energy has officially activated its Emergency Operations Center and is urging residents to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

Meteorologists are predicting a complex winter weather system that could linger across the state for several days. In response, Dominion Energy has begun staging crews and equipment in strategic locations and is coordinating with neighboring utilities to secure additional manpower if the damage becomes widespread.

The primary concern for utility officials is the accumulation of ice. Sleet and freezing rain can quickly add significant weight to tree limbs and power lines, causing them to snap. Furthermore, icy road conditions may hamper the ability of repair crews to reach damaged infrastructure in a timely manner.

“We are prepared, and customers should take steps now to prepare and keep themselves and their families safe,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We’re closely monitoring the forecast… that kind of weather can create significant challenges for our crews. Our family of dedicated employees are prepared and ready to respond.”

Preparation Guidelines

Utility officials are asking the public to take the following precautions immediately:

Build an Emergency Kit : Residents should stock up on flashlights, fresh batteries, a first-aid kit, and at least a three-day supply of bottled water and non-perishable food.

: Residents should stock up on flashlights, fresh batteries, a first-aid kit, and at least a three-day supply of bottled water and non-perishable food. Avoid Downed Lines : Any low-hanging or downed power lines should be treated as “live” and extremely dangerous. Residents are urged to maintain a safe distance and report downed lines immediately to Dominion at 888-333-4465.

: Any low-hanging or downed power lines should be treated as “live” and extremely dangerous. Residents are urged to maintain a safe distance and report downed lines immediately to Dominion at 888-333-4465. Check the Weatherhead : Homeowners are reminded that Dominion can only repair service up to the “point of connection.” If the weatherhead or meter base on a home is damaged, a private electrician must make repairs before the utility can safely restore power.

: Homeowners are reminded that Dominion can only repair service up to the “point of connection.” If the weatherhead or meter base on a home is damaged, a private electrician must make repairs before the utility can safely restore power. Monitor Outages: Customers are encouraged to download the Dominion Energy app or register their mobile numbers for text alerts to receive real-time updates on restoration efforts and estimated repair times.

As the storm approaches, Dominion Energy officials say they will provide regular updates via social media and their website to keep the public informed of changing conditions and restoration progress.