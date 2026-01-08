SGM Sammie Robertson retires after 38 years in National Guard

By

RIDGEWAY – Sergeant Major Sammie A. Robertson has retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard after a distinguished 38-year military career that took him from the woods of Fairfield County to the front lines of global conflicts.

SGM Sammie Robertson | Contributed

A native of Ridgeway and a graduate of Fairfield Central High School, Robertson enlisted as an infantryman in 1987. Over the next 38 years, he rose through the ranks, serving in nearly every leadership capacity within the infantry, including Team Leader, Squad Leader, Platoon Sergeant, and First Sergeant for B Company, 4/118th Infantry. He also graduated from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Course.

Robertson’s boots have hit the ground in some of the world’s most volatile regions, including tours in Bosnia (2002–2003), Afghanistan (2007– 2008), Kosovo (2012–2013), and the Horn of Africa (2023–2024). He also served on training and relationship-building teams in Italy, Turkey, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Closer to home, SGM Robertson was deployed for numerous hurricane activations. He served as the NCOIC for the CBRNE Consequence Management Response Force from 2009 to 2012 and was activated for the civil unrest response in Washington, D.C., in June 2020, later returning to the capital for the Presidential Inauguration in January 2021.

In his civilian life, Robertson works as an injection molding process technician at Mekra Lang North America in Ridgeway and serves as a Firefighter Captain and formerly as the Fire Chief for the Ridgeway-Fairfield County Fire Service.

Robertson has received two Meritorious Service Medals – the Combat Infantryman Badge and the German Schützenschnur (Gold) marksmanship badge – and the Guardsman Retirement Medal.

Robertson is the proud father of four children – Shantrez, Shamira, Samone, and Adonis – and he also has four grandchildren.