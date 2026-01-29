Time changed for Feb. 2 strategic plan meeting in Jenkinsville

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County has announced a schedule change for the upcoming Community Input Session in Jenkinsville. The meeting, originally scheduled for the evening of Feb. 2, has been moved to an earlier time slot of 3:00 p.m. at the Jenkinsville Community Center.

The session is part of a larger effort by Fairfield County to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to guide the county’s future. According to county officials, the plan is designed to set clear priorities, align resources, and create a shared vision for growth, economic development, and quality of life.

“Our goal is to make thoughtful, data-driven decisions that strengthen services, support opportunity, and ensure long-term sustainability for residents and businesses alike,” said County Administrator Vic Carpenter.

The sessions are structured as public forums where citizens can interact directly with leaders and ask questions. In addition to attending the meetings, residents are encouraged to provide detailed feedback via an online community survey.

“Your input is vital to the comprehensive success of developing this plan,” Carpenter said. “Everyone is invited, and we hope residents and business leaders will come to the meeting in their area.”

To register for the sessions or to take the community survey, residents can visit the Fairfield County Facebook page or use the following links:

Registration: tinyurl.com/5azh2dzh

Community Survey: https://tinyurl.com/FairfieldStrategicSurvey

Events were held in Mitford and Ridgeway on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Three input sessions remain:

Winnsboro – Thursday, Jan. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Fairfield County Gov. Complex (Council Chambers)

250 Walnut St., Winnsboro

Jenkinsville – Monday, Feb. 2, 3-4:30 p.m. (New Time)

Jenkinsville Community Center

7104 State Hwy. 215 S., Jenkinsville

Winnsboro – Friday, Feb. 20, 5:30-7 p.m.

Midlands Tech (Fairfield)

1674 US-321 BUS, Winnsboro