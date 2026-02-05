ALA Blythewood announces directors; info session set for Feb. 12

By

Upper School Director Jared Strait greets a prospective parent at Thursday’s event on the school’s new campus in Blythewood.

BLYTHEWOOD — American Leadership Academy (ALA) Blythewood officially introduced its leadership team to the community during a “Meet the Director” launch event on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The event, held on the school’s new campus, served as the formal introduction for Dr. Dennis Dotterer, who will serve as the Lower School Director, and Jarred Strait, who has been named the Upper School Director.

Dr. Dennis Dotterer

Dr. Dotterer enters the role with more than 20 years of experience in education and school transformation. His career includes tenures as a school principal, state-level education director, and university professor. Notably, his previous leadership has earned National Blue Ribbon School recognition and “Palmetto’s Finest” awards. Dotterer holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and has specialized in data-driven instructional practices for both elementary and middle school levels.

Jarred Strait joins the academy as the Upper School Director, bringing a decade of experience in organizational management and strategic planning. A U.S. Army officer and former business manager within the charter school sector, Strait’s background emphasizes team development and operational systems. Strait, who is multilingual in Spanish, Farsi, and Dari, holds a Master’s degree in Leadership and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

Jared Strait

American Leadership Academy Blythewood is a tuition-free public charter school authorized through the Charter Institute at Erskine and managed by Charter One. The K-12 school is scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 school year.

Following the introduction of the new directors, school officials announced that enrollment for the upcoming year is now officially open. Parents interested in the application process or seeking more information about the academy can visit the school’s website at alaschools.org/sc/blythewood-k-12.

To provide families with a closer look at the academic environment, ALA Blythewood will host an information session in its “mock classroom” on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The session is designed to allow parents to ask questions and learn more about the school’s specific curriculum and community culture.

While the event is free, an RSVP is required to attend. Parents can register for the session via Eventbrite or find the link through the school’s website at alaschools.org/sc/blythewood-k-12.