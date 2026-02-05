Celebrating Black History: Roberson’s dream lives on in Blythewood Ladies Club

By

The Blythewood Ladies Club hosted their annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 7, 2020. Lining up for desserts are: Luester Robinson, left, whose mother-in-law Alice Robinson founded the club and donated the land for the Clubhouse; Naomi Waden, Maxine Canzater, Virginia Johnson, Frances Sims and Myrtle Young.

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Ladies Club was established in 1996 by the late Alice Roberson, the wife of the Good Aim Missionary Baptist Church pastor, the Reverend Johnnie Roberson. Roberson was devoted to serving others in her church and in her community. She called together ladies from Good Aim, Macedonia Baptist, Bethel Baptist, Mt. Zion and Calvary Baptist to form a club to promote a spiritual and social fellowship for all the ladies in the community.

Roberson, who died in 2004, and her late husband donated five acres of land on Sandfield Road in Blythewood for the club house, now called the Roberson Center.

Still, today, members meet at the club on the first Friday of each month where they enjoy singing, prayer, a devotional, and a covered dish lunch. The meetings sometimes include themed activities such as exercise and bingo, and include lots of visiting and catching up.

Special breakfast meetings are held quarterly. There’s a festive dinner at Christmas and a fun, well attended outdoor August picnic. Members’ families and friends are also invited to these special gatherings that feature delicious home cooked foods.

In a throwback to days when people took genuine interest in the welfare of their friends and neighbors, the Club’s Sick Committee reports all sickness known among its members and their immediate families. Cards are sent and, if the member is hospitalized or has surgery, she will receive from $10 to $20 from the club. Flowers or meals are sent to the families of members who die.

The group also offers birthday and Christmas savings accounts for the convenience of its members.

All ladies in the community are invited to join. Membership dues are $40 annually. For more information about the club, call club president Mrs. Jessie Jackson at 803-420-6695.