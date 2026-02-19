Griffins battle back to edge Liberty in playoff thriller

By

WINNSBORO – It wasn’t how they started, it was how they finished that defined the Griffins on Monday night. In a tough opening round of the state playoffs, Fairfield Central overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to secure a 48-46 win over the No. 3 seeded Liberty Red Devils.

For much of the first half, it appeared the second-seeded Griffins’ postseason run would be short-lived. Fairfield Central struggled to find its rhythm early, managing only five points in the opening quarter while Liberty jumped out to a 16-5 lead. The Red Devils continued to apply pressure through the second, maintaining their 11-point cushion at halftime with a 26-15 lead.

But a different Fairfield Central team emerged from the locker room. The Griffins exploded for 18 points in the third quarter, outscoring Liberty 18-11 and cutting the deficit to just four points.

The fourth quarter became a defensive battle of wills. The Griffins’ defense stifled the Red Devils, holding them to just nine points in the final eight minutes. On offense, Fairfield scored 15 points to complete the comeback and punch their ticket to the next round with a 48-46 final.

With the two-point victory secured, the Griffins (14-9) now turn their attention to a challenging second-round matchup. They are set to travel to top-seeded Andrew Jackson on Friday for the second round. The Volunteers (12-3) earned a one-seed after finishing first in AA Region 4. They downed Brashier 90-41 in the opening round of the playoffs on Monday.

Liberty – 16-10-11-9 – 46

Fairfield Central – 5-10-18-15 – 48