Mixed playoff results for Blythewood, Westwood

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood boys (10-16) finished 4-8 in the Region 5-5A and fell 57-48 at Clover (18-8) Tuesday night in the opening round of the 5A Division 1 playoffs. Last year, the Bengals came from behind to defeat Dorman in the 5A Division 1 upper-state championship game, then fell to Ridge View in the state championship game.

The Blythewood girls (20-5, 11-1) won their second straight region championship but fell 49-48 at Ridge View Friday after India Williams’ 3-point shot from midcourt missed at the buzzer. The defending 5A Division 1 champions, a fourth seed in the 5A Division 1 bracket, received a first-round bye and play host to No. 5 Clover Friday. The Blue Eagles beat No. 12 Spring Valley 69-33 Monday to advance.

The Westwood boys (21-3, 10-2) fell 74-72 at Sumter in the region finale and finished in second place behind champion Ridge View (23-3, 11-1). The third-seeded Redhawks received a first-round bye in the 5A Division 2 playoffs and play host to No. 6 Conway Friday. The Tigers beat No. 11 North Myrtle Beach 42-30 Monday to advance.

Girls

Conway – 2-15-5-1 — 23

Westwood – 17-12-25-11 — 66

Conway

Rebecca Hemingway 12, Locklear 5, Donaldson 4, Stevenson 2.

Westwood

Lyric Rogers 15, Amari Alexander 11, Amari Duggar 10, Clarke 6, Heath 5, Cummings 5, Davis 4, Entzminger 4, Green 4, Pickett 2.