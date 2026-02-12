Mt. Pisgah champions heart health

By

The ladies of Mt. Pisgah donned red for heart health on Sunday, Feb. 8. | Contributed

RIDGEWAY – Last Sunday, Feb. 8, the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Ridgeway demonstrated its ongoing commitment to community health by participating in the annual Wear Red for Heart Health Awareness event.

Members of the congregation arrived dressed in vibrant red attire, symbolizing their support for heart disease prevention and awareness.

This year’s event continues a cherished tradition at Mt. Pisgah, as the congregation consistently joins the national movement in previous years. By wearing red, members highlighted the importance of heart health and encourage others to take proactive steps in preventing heart disease, which remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

Church leaders expressed their gratitude for the congregation’s enthusiastic participation and emphasized the importance of ongoing education and support of heart health within the community.

The event served as both a visual statement and a call to action, inspiring attendees and the broader community to prioritize healthy living and regular health screenings.