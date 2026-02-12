Ridgeway museum explores Fairfield’s colonial struggles

By

RIDGEWAY — The American Revolution comes to Fairfield County this month as the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum prepares to host a deep dive into Fairfield County’s colonial past.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, the museum will present “Revolutionary Struggles, the Patriots, & Battle Sites of Colonial Fairfield (1776–1783).” Pelham Lyles, Director of the Fairfield County Museum, is the featured speaker for the afternoon.

Lyles, a local historian, is known for her ability to go beyond dry dates. Her presentation will share historical information regarding the significant events, local fights, and the specific people who shaped Fairfield County during the American fight for independence from the dominance of British colonialization.

By highlighting both the prominent figures and the everyday patriots of the era, Lyles’s presentation will explore how the global conflict felt on a local level.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. To explore the museum’s other exhibits before or after the program, visit during its regular public hours on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is always free.

The Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum is located at 130 E. Church Street in Ridgeway.