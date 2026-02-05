Woman missing, vehicle found on I-77

By





RICHLAND CO. – The search for Sabrina Heinz, 49, continued on Wednesday, Feb. 4 with little new information being released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Heinz has been missing since Friday, Jan. 30, when her supervisor notified RCSD that she had not shown up for work at the Shell gas station on SC-200 in Winnsboro. She was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 28, around 10 p.m. at that same gas station.

After she did not show up for work on Friday, her employer activated the GPS monitoring device on her company vehicle, a 2010 Honda CRV, and it was located on the shoulder of the southbound lane of I-77, approximately two miles north of Blythewood.

A heavily redacted incident report stated her vehicle had “run out of gas and had cut off.” The report also stated that Heinz’s personal belongings were found inside the abandoned vehicle.

Heinz is described as a white female, 5’2” and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, collared red shirt with a black long-sleeved shirt underneath and black pants.

RCSD investigators say they are concerned for Heinz’s safety and, after locating her abandoned vehicle, conducted an extensive search of the wooded area surrounding both sides of I-77.

RCSD reported their search efforts have included 12-15 investigators on the ground, K-9s, a drone, and an airplane. A number of photos of Heinz have been posted online and shared with media to ask for the community’s help in finding her.

A statement released by RCSD said investigators worked on the case until late Friday night, Jan. 30, and after the winter storm, returned to full search efforts on Sunday, Feb. 1.

“Investigators are tracking down every lead that is reported in reference to Heinz’s whereabouts,” the release stated.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.