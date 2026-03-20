Richland County Woman Faces Kidnapping, Fraud Charges

By

Photos provided by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA — A 41-year-old woman is facing a laundry list of charges after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says she orchestrated an elaborate scam to defraud an 87-year-old woman of thousands of dollars.

Dorothy Watkins was arrested on Monday, March 16 following an investigation into a series of events that began at a retail checkout counter.

Watkins

The ordeal began on Feb. 22, when the victim was shopping in the Sandhills area. According to investigators, Watkins was working as a cashier at the time and obtained the victim’s South Carolina Driver’s License. Watkins allegedly kept the victim’s license and handed her back a different one, using the information on the stolen ID to locate the woman’s home.

Authorities say Watkins then made a series of visits to the victim’s residence using various disguises.

On March 7, Watkins allegedly arrived at the home wearing a wig, claiming to be an employee of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). She told the victim she was there to check if a replacement license had arrived in the mail. A few days later, Watkins returned in a wig again—this time claiming to be an employee of the retail store where the victim had shopped, stating she had video footage of someone stealing the license.

On March 12, Watkins returned a third time. This time, she allegedly identified herself as an investigator for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Watkins told the victim she worked closely with Sheriff Lott and claimed she did not have to wear a uniform due to her position.

Under the guise of “legal fees,” Watkins instructed the victim to go to Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union to withdraw $10,000. Watkins allegedly drove herself and the victim to the bank, but the transaction was never completed because the bank was closing for the day.

While the cash withdrawal failed, deputies say Watkins was still able to cause significant financial harm. During her interactions with the victim, Watkins allegedly stole several credit cards and racked up more than $17,000 in fraudulent charges.

Watkins was arrested on March 16 and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. She faces a slew of charges, including: Kidnapping, Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer, Financial Identity Fraud, Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses, Financial Transaction Fraud.

Watkins has since been released on bond but is required to wear an electronic ankle monitor as a condition of her release.

The Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents of “Project HOPE,” a program designed to assist and protect the elderly. Citizens with concerns about elderly family members or neighbors are encouraged to contact Lt. Tom Amaro at 803-576-3183 or visit the department’s website.